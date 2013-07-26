BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
BUDAPEST, July 26 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban to speak on public radio (0530)
IN THE REGION
No major event scheduled
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian ruling party widens lead in opinion poll
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party widened its strong lead in voter support in July as its main rival, the Socialists, weakened slightly, according to a poll by Tarki published on its website.
Hungary abandons radical fix on FX loans -report
Hungary's government has abandoned a radical option to help foreign currency borrowers, which could have cost banks up to 1.1 trillion forints ($4.9 billion), the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Thursday citing an unnamed government source. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge