BUDAPEST - 3-month bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - Unemployment data June (0700)
UPDATE 1-Hungary to pay back 2008 IMF loan by mid-August
BUDAPEST, July 29 Hungary's government will pay
back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the
International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12,
the Economy Ministry said in a statement on
Monday.
Hungary's Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria
executive
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off
investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that
hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.
