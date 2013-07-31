BRIEF-OKOMU Oil Palm Company Plc reports FY pre-tax profit 5.90 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 14.36 billion naira versus 9.74 billion naira year ago
BUDAPEST, July 31 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Industrial PPI, June (0700)
BUDAPEST - Economy Minister Varga to deliver a speech (1050)
BUDAPEST - National Election Office news conference (1400)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - IMF mission chief for Romania hold news conference at the end of a two-week mission to discuss terms of a new deal with Romanian authorities (0900)
CZECH - Money supply 06/13 (1000)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Erste Bank says Hungarian ordeal may be over
Austria's Erste Group Bank said it hoped the worst was behind it in Hungary, where the government was taking a more conciliatory tone towards foreign banks to help its economy.
Orban turns foreign catcalls into Hungarian applause
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has converted criticism heaped on him from abroad into a reputation at home as a plucky defender of national sovereignty that should help him to win re-election next year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 14.36 billion naira versus 9.74 billion naira year ago
OTZOLOTEPEC, Mexico, April 7 Under a scorching sun, Clemente Enriquez tips his wide-brimmed hat up as he proudly displays in an open palm the conico corn seeds he plants on his small plot in the rolling hills outside this village west of Mexico City.
By Howard Schneider MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As President Trump faces pressure to deli