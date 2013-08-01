BUDAPEST Aug 1 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Richter results news conference (0700)
BUDAPEST - July PMI data (0700)
BUDAPEST - 12-month treasury bill tender (0930)
BUDAPEST - Egis quarterly results (1530)
IN THE REGION
BULGARIA - Jan-June budget execution data
ROMANIA - Banca Transilvania six-month results
ROMANIA - July foreign exchange reserves data
SLOVAKIA - Current account 05/13
ROMANIA - BRD six-month financial results (0700)
CZECH - Komercni Banka six-month results (0800)
POLAND - PMI data (0900)
CZECH - July PMI data (0930)
SLOVAKIA - July budget balance (1000)
CZECH - July budget balance (1400)
CZECH - Central bank to meet on interest rates (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary discusses fx loan plan proposals with banks
Hungary's Economy Ministry and the country's Banking
Association discussed proposals on Wednesday that could help
resolve the problems of close to 570,000 foreign currency
mortgage holders, the ministry said in a statement.
