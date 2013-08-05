BUDAPEST Aug 5 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - June retail sales data (0700)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - central bank holds rate setting meeting
ROMANIA -1yr Tbill tender
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Water polo-Hungary win men's water polo world title
BARCELONA, Spain, Aug 3 Hungary edged Montenegro
8-7 in the men's water polo final to win gold at the world
aquatic championships on Saturday.
It was the third world title for the Hungarians to add to
their 12 European and nine Olympic gold medals as the
tournament's dark horses produced an enthralling final on a warm
evening in Barcelona.
Swimming-Hungary's Hosszu wins 400 metres medley gold
BARCELONA, Aug 4 Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won
gold in the women's 400 metres individual medley at the world
championships in Barcelona on Sunday to follow up on her triumph
over 200 metres earlier in the week.
UPDATE 1-Recent forint weakness no reason for serious
concern -c.bank
BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungary's central bank can
continue to cut interest rates as inflation is low and falls in
the forint have not threatened financial stability, the bank's
chief economist Daniel Palotai told local website portfolio.hu
on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Conversion of Hungary FX loans just one option
-minister
BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungary has discussed several
options with banks for phasing out existing foreign currency
mortgages and converting them into forints is just one of the
proposals, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Magyar
Hirlap on Friday.
Currency losses hit earnings for Egis
Hungarian pharmaceuticals company Egis posted
after tax profits of 2.923 billion forints ($12.89 million) for
the third quarter of its business year on Thursday, down 43
percent from the same quarter a year ago.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)