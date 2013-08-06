BUDAPEST Aug 6 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - June prelim industry output data (0700)

BUDAPEST - 3month bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - A Budapest court to pass ruling in the case of a series of attacks on Roma people in 2008-2009 in which six people were killed and many more injured.

BUDAPEST - Cbank to hold non rate setting meeting (1200)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - industry output data June

CZECH - trade balance June

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies mixed, Romania cuts rates to new low

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 5 The leu firmed slightly on Monday even though Romania's central bank cut interest rates more deeply than expected to boost the economy. Other Central European currencies were mixed.

Hungary's retail sales drop 0.4 pct yr/yr in June

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales dropped by 0.4 percent in June in annual terms, after a revised 2.2 percent increase in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

