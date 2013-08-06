BUDAPEST Aug 6 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - June prelim industry output data (0700)
BUDAPEST - 3month bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - A Budapest court to pass ruling in the case of a
series of attacks on Roma people in 2008-2009 in which six
people were killed and many more injured.
BUDAPEST - Cbank to hold non rate setting meeting (1200)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - industry output data June
CZECH - trade balance June
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies mixed, Romania cuts rates to new
low
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 5 The leu firmed slightly on
Monday even though Romania's central bank cut interest rates
more deeply than expected to boost the economy. Other Central
European currencies were mixed.
Hungary's retail sales drop 0.4 pct yr/yr in June
BUDAPEST, Aug 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales dropped by 0.4 percent in June in
annual terms, after a revised 2.2 percent increase in May, the
Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
