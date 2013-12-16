BUDAPEST Dec 16 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - October construction industry output (0800)
BUDAPEST - Supreme court to hold news conference after
discussing possible ruling on various aspects of FX loans (1200)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Tender of 1.1 billion lei in bills due in 2014
CZECH REPUBLIC - Producer prices 11/13 (0900)
POLAND - Inflation data (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary to decide on new utility price cuts in Jan -lawmaker
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will decide on a new round of
cuts in household utility rates in January, parliamentary group
leader Antal Rogan said late on Saturday.
Hungary court's president says may not rule on forex loans
on Monday
Hungary's top court may not reach a verdict on what to do
about foreign currency loan lawsuits when it meets on Monday,
its president was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.
Hungary fx loans should withstand court scrutiny - financial
law experts
Hungary's top court is unlikely to issue the kind of ruling
on the legality of foreign currency mortgages weighing on
hundreds of thousands of households that would cripple the banks
who issued them, financial law experts told Reuters.
Magyar Telekom takes on 200 mln euro EIB loan to develop
network
Magyar Telekom is taking out a five-year loan
worth 200 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB)
to finance fixed-line and mobile network development projects,
the company said in a statement on Friday.
MOL buys oil and gas assets from BASF for $375 mln
Hungary's MOL has agreed to pay BASF
$375 million for some North Sea oil and gas projects, adding a
new region to its upstream business.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)