BUDAPEST Dec 17 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - National Bank of Hungary holds rate setting meting. Decision at 1300 GMT. Statement at 1400 GMT.

BUDAPEST - 3month treasury bill auction (1030)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - CNB monetary policy meeting

POLAND - employment and wages data

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 2-Hungary's top court hands banks reprieve on forex loans

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 Hungary's supreme court ruled on Monday that banks are not to blame for borrowers losing out on foreign currency loans, reducing the risk that the government will make lenders foot the bill for a massive relief scheme.

POLL-Hungarian rates seen reaching lower floor, below 3 pct

* Analysts see 20 bps cut to new low of 3 pct on Tuesday

* Market view of floor in easing cycle edges down to 2.8 pct

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Hungary's central bank will keep cutting its base rate below a previously flagged 3 percent floor which it will reach next week, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS 2-OTP, forint jump as court dispels fears over banks

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 The shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP, surged almost 3 percent on Monday in a sharp rebound as a court ruling dispelled fears that foreign currency loan contracts could be declared void en masse.

Hungary to decide on new utility price cuts in Jan -lawmaker

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will decide on a new round of cuts in household utility rates in January, parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said late on Saturday.

Hungary's Richter buys into distribution firm in Brazil

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 Hungarian drugmaker Richter has bought a 51 percent stake in Brazil's Next Pharma to register and distribute its female healthcare products in the South American country, Richter said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)