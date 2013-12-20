BUDAPEST Dec 20 Following is a list of events
IN THE NEWS
Hungary central bank sanguine on Fed, says inflation to keep
low
Hungary's central bank said on Thursday that average
inflation would remain below its 3 percent target in the next
two years and prevailing euro/forint exchange rate levels were
consistent with the achievement of this medium-term inflation
goal.
Hungary's Richter takes control of Mexican partner DNA
Hungarian drugmaker Richter has bought a 70
percent stake in Mexican marketing partner DNA Pharmaceuticals
for about $10 million, it said on Thursday, as the company
expands its presence in the fast-growing Latin American market.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)