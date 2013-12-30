BUDAPEST Dec 30 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (1030)

ROMANIA - Central bank is expected to release money supply data for November

CZECH REPUBLIC - Foreign debt Q3/13 (1000)

French insurer AXA AXAF.PA said it agreed to sell its life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro ($54.8 million) hit to full-year net income. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)