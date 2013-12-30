BRIEF-Hunan Fangsheng Pharma unit to buy 26 medical equipments worth 66.2 mln yuan
* Says its controlling unit will buy 26 medical equipments worth 66.2 million yuan from a Hebei-based medical equipment company
BUDAPEST Dec 30 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (1030)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Central bank is expected to release money supply data for November
CZECH REPUBLIC - Foreign debt Q3/13 (1000)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
French insurer AXA AXAF.PA said it agreed to sell its life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro ($54.8 million) hit to full-year net income. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says the company signed a strategic partnership framework with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(China), the partner will provide medical instruments to the company