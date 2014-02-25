BUDAPEST Feb 25 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Oil and gas group MOL reports Q4 results
BUDAPEST - 3month treasury bill auction (1030)
IN THE REGION
No events of note.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
CEE MARKETS 2-Bonds firm slightly, Ukraine watched
BUDAPEST, Feb 25 Central European bonds mostly
firmed slightly on Monday, with sentiment lifted by neighbouring
Ukraine's moves towards forming a new government after last
week's deadly clashes in Kiev.
Ukraine should reach deal with IMF - Polish formin
BUDAPEST, Feb 24 There is a huge amount of
macroeconomic assistance available for Ukraine as soon as it
concludes an agreement with the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in
Budapest on Monday.
Hungary sells HUF 75.00 bln of T-bills
BUDAPEST, Feb. 24 The Hungarian Government Debt
Management Agency (AKK) sold 75.00 billion forints ($332
million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Monday.