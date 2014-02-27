BUDAPEST Feb 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - PPI data Jan(0800)

BUDAPEST - 12month treasury bill auction (1030)

BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom press conference on results (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH -bond auctions (1115)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall as Romania adds to concern over Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 Central European assets fell on Wednesday as Ukraine struggled to resolve its crisis and the break-up of Romania's government raised concern about reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund.

Hungary's low inflation must be watched -cbank economist

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 Hungarian decision makers should monitor the risks of inflation staying below target for a long period, a senior economist at the National Bank of Hungary wrote in an article in the daily Vilaggazdasag on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)