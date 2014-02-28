BRIEF-TF1 says Q1 revenue up 3.5 pct
* Tf1 says q1 revenue up 3.5 percent at 498.9 million eur Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Feb 28 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - investments Q4 (0800)
IN THE REGION
POLAND - GDP data (0900)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Central European assets fell on Thursday as tension between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia over the Crimea was growing and debt default in Ukraine also remained a threat.
Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
