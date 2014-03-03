BUDAPEST, March 3 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - PMI Feb (0800)
BUDAPEST - 6-week Treasury bill auction (1030)
IN THE REGION
POLAND - PMI Feb (0800)
CZECH - PMI Feb (0800)
CZECH - budget data Feb
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
MOL asks INA to prepare data for possible sale
ZAGREB, Feb 28 Croatia's oil and gas group INA
said on Friday it had been asked by its biggest
shareholder, Hungary's MOL, to prepare data for
possible buyers of MOL's stake.
CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies edge up as tension rises in Ukraine
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Central European currencies
edged up on Friday, with traders wary as emerging markets showed
signs of weakness and tension rose in Ukraine.
GDF Suez sells minority stake in Hungary power plant
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 GDF Suez has agreed to
sell its 24.5 percent stake in Hungarian Dunamenti gas-fired
power plant to MET Group, GDF Suez's Hungarian unit said in a
statement on Friday.
Hungary's Q4 investments rise by 14.9 pct y/y -stats
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Hungary's investments rose by
an annual 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 9.8
percent increase in the third quarter, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Friday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)