BUDAPEST May 7 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prelim April budget data (1400)

BUDAPEST - Richter holds press conference on Q1 results (0600)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Komercni Banka to release first quarter results. News conference at 0730.

CZECH - Betting company Fortuna to release first quarter results.

CZECH - industry output and retail sales data

POLAND - Central bank to hold rate meeting.

CZECH - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Russia crisis, costs halve Hungary Richter's Q1 profit

BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Wednesday a 51 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, slightly higher than market expectations, as revenue from its key markets Russia and Ukraine plunged while costs inched higher.

CEE MARKETS 2--Bonds firm, Romania keeps interest rates on hold

BUDAPEST, May 6 Central European government bonds firmed slightly on Tuesday, helped by strong economic data from around the region that overshadowed concerns over the situation in neighbouring Ukraine's crisis.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)