BUDAPEST May 7 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Prelim April budget data (1400)
BUDAPEST - Richter holds press conference on Q1 results
(0600)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Komercni Banka to release first quarter
results. News conference at 0730.
CZECH - Betting company Fortuna to release first
quarter results.
CZECH - industry output and retail sales data
POLAND - Central bank to hold rate meeting.
CZECH - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Russia crisis, costs halve Hungary Richter's Q1 profit
BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
reported on Wednesday a 51 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit, slightly higher than market
expectations, as revenue from its key markets Russia and Ukraine
plunged while costs inched higher.
CEE MARKETS 2--Bonds firm, Romania keeps interest rates on
hold
BUDAPEST, May 6 Central European government
bonds firmed slightly on Tuesday, helped by strong economic data
from around the region that overshadowed concerns over the
situation in neighbouring Ukraine's crisis.
