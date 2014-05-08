BUDAPEST May 8 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Prelim industry output March (0700)

BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom holds press conference on Q1 results (0600)

BUDAPEST - MOL to publish Q1 earnings

BUDAPEST - Reuters CEE currency poll to be published

BUDAPEST - 12month Treasury bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - 2017/C floating rate bond auction (0930)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

MAGYAR TELEKOM Q1 NET MORE THAN DOUBLES ON IMPROVED MARGINS

BUDAPEST, May 8 Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, exceeding analyst expectations and driven by improved gross margins across its key businesses that helped offset a decline in revenues.

HUNGARY'S MOL TO BUY ENI'S CZECH, SLOVAK, ROMANIAN UNITS

BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU said it had agreed to buy Eni's ENI.MI Czech, Slovak and Romanian units, including 208 filling stations, in a move to build market share, particularly in the Czech retail market.

CROATIA, MOL RESUME TALKS ON DISPUTE OVER FUTURE OF OIL FIRM INA

ZAGREB, May 7 The Croatian government and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL MOLB.BU resumed the first fresh talks in almost four months on Wednesday on the future of jointly owned Croatian energy firm INA INA.ZA after years of wrangling over it.

CEE MARKETS 2-POLISH, CZECH RATES ON HOLD; MOL GAINS ON ENI DEAL

BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian oil group MOL MOLB.BU rose as much as one percent on Wednesday after it announced that it would buy Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian filling stations, outperforming other stocks in the region during most of the day.

HUNGARY'S RICHTER CUTS 2014 OUTLOOK ON UKRAINE CRISIS

BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian drugmaker Richter GDRB.BU cut its 2014 revenue and operating profit outlook on Wednesday due to the dispute between Ukraine and Russia, two of its biggest markets.

Russia crisis, costs halve Hungary Richter's Q1 profit

BUDAPEST, May 7 Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Wednesday a 51 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, slightly higher than market expectations, as revenue from its key markets Russia and Ukraine plunged while costs inched higher.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)