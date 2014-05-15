BUDAPEST May 15 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - preliminary Q1 GDP data (0700)

BUDAPEST - Government bond auctions (1130)

ROMANIA - Q1 GDP (0700)

POLAND - Q1 GDP (0800)

CZECH - Q1 GDP (0700)

CZECH - bond tenders

ROMANIA - current account data

SLOVAKIA - GLOBSEC 2014 security conference in Bratislava

POLAND - Inflation, current account data (1400)

ROMANIA - The NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen to arrive in Bucharest for two-day visit.

CZECH - Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to release first quarter results. IN THE NEWS REUTERS

HUNGARY DENIES CALL FOR TERRITORIAL AUTONOMY IN UKRAINE -

BRATISLAVA, May 14 Hungary is not demanding that the ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine be given territorial autonomy, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS 2-LOW POLISH INFLATION REINFORCES BOND RALLY -

BUDAPEST, May 14 Polish government bonds extended gains on Wednesday after the country reported lower-than-expected inflation for April, tracking easing price pressures across Central Europe.

NO NEED FOR CLEAR SIGNAL ON END OF EASING -HUNGARY CBANK APRIL MINUTES

BUDAPEST, May 14 A majority of the Hungarian central bank's rate-setters believed there was no need for a clear indication that a long rate cut cycle was over after cutting the base rate by 10 basis points to a record low last month, the minutes showed on Wednesday.

HUNGARIAN FORMIN SEES NO NEED FOR MILITARY BUILDUP IN EUROPE NOW

BRATISLAVA, May 14 There is no need for a military buildup on the western border of Ukraine at the moment as a response to the crisis in the east European country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Wednesday.

HUNGARY'S FINAL MARCH OUTPUT GROWTH 10.6 PCT Y/Y

BUDAPEST, May 14 Hungary's industrial output HUINDF=ECI rose by an annual 10.6 percent in March according to final unadjusted data, in line with a preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

