BUDAPEST, June 4 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Retail sales, April (0700)
BUDAPEST - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)
SLOVAKIA - GDP, Q1, Final reading (0700)
ROMANIA - GDP, Q1 (0700)
BULGARIA - GDP, Q1 (0800)
SLOVAKIA - Wages, Q1 (0700)
CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian court rules against OTP in landmark forex loan
case
Hungary's top court ruled on Tuesday that the exchange rate
margin applied by OTP Bank on a foreign currency mortgage was
unfair and invalid, a ruling that could guide government plans
to tackle problem forex loans.
OTP shares fall on Hungarian court's foreign currency loans
ruling
Hungary to rely mainly on forint debt issuance - economy
minister
Hungary will rely primarily on its domestic,
forint-denominated debt market in coming years to refinance its
debt in order to decrease foreign currency exposure, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.
Hungarians living abroad set for greater role in elections
About a million ethnic Hungarians living elsewhere in Europe
could gain citizenship before the 2018 election, the deputy
prime minister said on Tuesday, allowing many of them to play an
important role in the ballot.
Ukraine rejects Orban's autonomy calls for ethnic Hungarians
A senior Ukrainian official has rejected calls for autonomy
for ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine made by Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, suggesting this would undermine the unity
of the former Soviet republic.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)