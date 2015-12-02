BUDAPEST Dec 2 Following is a list of events in
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - PM Orban to speak at a conference (0800)
BUDAPEST - Monthly Reuters FX poll
BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish Nov meeting minutes
(1300)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - PPI data
ROMANIA - Interest rate decision
CZECH - Soft drinks maker Kofola to enter Prague
Stock Exchange
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary, investors in sync for now over stock exchange
revival
BUDAPEST, Dec 1 Investors in Hungary find
themselves in a rare moment of harmony with the government,
which has set out plans to revitalise its lacklustre stock
exchange by encouraging companies to list, raise money and help
boost the slowing economy.
CEE MARKETS-Czech crown strong, central bank cap under
pressure
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 1 The crown stayed strong
against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank's
ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech
Republic's PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other
Central European currencies.
EXCLUSIVE-Russia may freeze Turkish Stream gas project -
Gazprom sources
MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russia may freeze work on the
Turkish Stream gas pipeline project for several years in
retaliation against Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian
air force jet, two sources at Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM
told Reuters.
Hungary's Nov PMI rises to 56.2 -publisher
BUDAPEST, Dec 1 Hungary's seasonally-adjusted
Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI rose to 56.2 in November
from a revised 55.4 in October, the index publisher said on
Tuesday, marking the 28th successive month of expansion.
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank buys 209,320 own shares
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)