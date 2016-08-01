BUDAPEST Aug 1 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - PMI, July (0700)
IN THE REGION
SLOVAKIA - ARDAL to release bonds calendar for 07/16
ROMANIA - Central bank to release July FX reserves data
POLAND - PMI, July (0900)
CZECH - PMI, July (0930)
SLOVAKIA - Budget balance 07/16 (1100)
SERBIA - GDP flash (1200)
CZECH - Budget balance 07/16 (1400)
CZECH - Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to
release H1/16 results (1700)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
EU's Juncker sees "great risk" to migrant deal with Turkey
-paper
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is
concerned that a deal struck with Turkey in March on handling a
wave of migrants bound for Europe could collapse, he told an
Austrian newspaper.
