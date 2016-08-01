BUDAPEST Aug 1 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - PMI, July (0700)

SLOVAKIA - ARDAL to release bonds calendar for 07/16

ROMANIA - Central bank to release July FX reserves data

POLAND - PMI, July (0900)

CZECH - PMI, July (0930)

SLOVAKIA - Budget balance 07/16 (1100)

SERBIA - GDP flash (1200)

CZECH - Budget balance 07/16 (1400)

CZECH - Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to release H1/16 results (1700)

EU's Juncker sees "great risk" to migrant deal with Turkey -paper

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is concerned that a deal struck with Turkey in March on handling a wave of migrants bound for Europe could collapse, he told an Austrian newspaper. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)