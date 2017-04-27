BUDAPEST, April 27 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Daimler Hungary annual news conference (0800)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Unipetrol Q1 results (0600)
CZECH - T-bond auction (1000)
CZECH - T-bill aucrtion (1030)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary's Orban fights back after EU case over Soros
university
The European Union opened a legal case against Hungary on
Wednesday over a threat to close a Budapest university founded
by the liberal U.S. financier George Soros, an accusation the
country's leader rejected as unfounded.
ANALYSIS-Hungarian opposition struggles to build on
anti-Orban sentiment
Anti-government protesters have filled Budapest's streets in
recent weeks, but divisions within the opposition and weak
support outside the capital mean they are unlikely to herald a
serious threat to Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's
election.
MKB Bank has two new major shareholders
Hungary's MKB Bank, the country's fifth-largest lender by
assets, said in a statement on Wednesday that the bank had two
new major shareholders.
