* Law has restricted land ownership to local farmers
* Opposition says new rules will allow vast land holdings
* Government expects EU to challenge restrictions
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, June 21 Hungary watered down a ban on
foreigners owning farmland on Friday ahead of a European Union
deadline to scrap barriers to investment, drawing accusations of
treason from far-right politicians.
A new law pushed through parliament by Prime Minister Viktor
Orban's government on Friday now restricts land ownership to
professional farmers who have lived and worked in Hungary for at
least three years.
Hungary joined the EU in 2004 but was allowed to maintain
the outright ban until 2014.
Any issues touching on national sovereigty are politically
explosive in the central European country and Orban has spent a
year struggling to craft a new arrangement that goes far enough
to satisfy Brussels without alienating his political allies.
When the law was passed, several representatives of the
far-right Jobbik party stormed the Speaker's rostrum and chanted
"traitors!" and "No, no, never!" for several minutes. Speaker
Laszlo Kover said they would be reprimanded.
Far-right and leftist politicians said the new law offered
loopholes that would open the country to foreign agribusiness
and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of smallholders.
Powerful Hungarian interest groups with ties to the
political elite would also be able to scoop up swathes of
farmland and force small farmers to become low-paid workers on
their own land, they said.
Orban's party, Fidesz, which came to power with slogans
pledging to defend its homeland against foreign interests, says
the new law lays strong new foundations for Hungarian
agriculture.
"With this new law it becomes final that only Hungarian
farmers can buy land," Agriculture Minister Sandor Fazekas told
parliament before the final vote. "Farmers will not be serfs to
any overlord, employees to any collective, or subjugated to ...
foreigners."
Such comments are unlikely to please Hungary's European
partners and the government said it fully expected the new law
to face legal challenges from the EU.
"(Brussels) expects EU citizens to be allowed to buy land in
Hungary. The goal of the land law is to stop that," Orban's
Chief of Staff, Janos Lazar, told the news web site 444.hu. "We
expect a challenge about it. There will be a huge row."
Orban's party has made political capital by rallying to the
defence of small-scale farming, which was struck a near-fatal
blow by collectivisation during the communist era.
Opponents of the new law say it will not stop single
interest groups accumulating thousands of acres, making it
harder for smallholders to survive.
"The government has stabbed farmers in the back," said
liberal opposition MP Rebeka Szabo. "Through state-owned land,
Fidesz has continued to build a system of vassals, which will
form a new landed aristocracy."
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)