Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
BUDAPEST Feb 16 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 10 percent in December after a 11.8 percent rise in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 4.7 percent higher after rising by 8.7 percent in November, while livestock and related product prices rose by 20.2 percent after a 17.3 percent increase in the previous month.
In 2011 as a whole, agricultural producer prices were 19.3 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.