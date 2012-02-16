BUDAPEST Feb 16 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 10 percent in December after a 11.8 percent rise in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 4.7 percent higher after rising by 8.7 percent in November, while livestock and related product prices rose by 20.2 percent after a 17.3 percent increase in the previous month.

In 2011 as a whole, agricultural producer prices were 19.3 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)