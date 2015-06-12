BUDAPEST, June 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.0 percent year-on-year in April after an 8.2 percent decline in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices fell by 7.4 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 9.0 percent, it said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)