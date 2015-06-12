BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BUDAPEST, June 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.0 percent year-on-year in April after an 8.2 percent decline in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices fell by 7.4 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 9.0 percent, it said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees