BUDAPEST, July 14 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.1 percent year-on-year in May after a 8.0 percent annual decline in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices fell by 6.7 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 10.4 percent, it said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)