InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
BUDAPEST Feb 16 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 6.6 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 6.9 percent decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
In 2014 as a whole, agricultural producer prices were 6.1 percent lower than in 2013.
Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.9 percent lower from a year ago after a revised 8.3 percent annual fall in November. Livestock and related product prices fell by 6.2 percent after a 4.7 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
