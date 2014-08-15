BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
BUDAPEST Aug 15 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 9.8 percent year-on-year in June after a 9.2 percent decline in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
In the first half, agricultural producer prices were 11.8 percent lower than in the same period of last year.
Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 15.8 percent lower from a year ago after a 14.9 percent fall in May. Livestock and related product prices rose by 1.9 percent after a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.