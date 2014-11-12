BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungarian agricultural producer
prices fell by 5.1 percent year-on-year in September after a
revised 3.2 percent decline in August, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
In January-September, agricultural producer prices were 7.4
percent lower than in the same period of last year.
Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.2 percent
lower from a year ago after an 4.9 percent annual fall in July.
Livestock and related product prices dropped by 3.5 percent
after a revised 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)