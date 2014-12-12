BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungarian agricultural producer
prices fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year in october after a 5.1
percent decline in September, the Central Statistics Office
(KSH) said on Friday.
In January-October, agricultural producer prices were 6.0
percent lower than in the same period of last year.
Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.1 percent
lower from a year ago after an 6.2 percent annual fall in
September. Livestock and related product prices dropped by 5.2
percent after a 3.5 percent decrease in the prior month.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)