BUDAPEST Feb 6 Hungary's FHB Bank has bought a 25 percent stake in the investment company Magyar Takarek Befektetesi es Vagyongazdalkodasi Zrt through a 252 million-forint ($1.1 million) capital increase, FHB said in a statement on Thursday.

The company is majority-owned by Hungarian savings banks, FHB said. ($1=225.5708 Hungarian forints)