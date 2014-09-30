BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's national postal company Magyar Posta has bought a 49 percent stake in FHB Kereskedelmi Bank for 28.5 billion Hungarian forints, mortgage bank FHB said in a statement on the Budapest bourse's website on Tuesday.

FHB said the sale of the stake in its commercial banking unit has been approved by the National Bank of Hungary and the transaction was closed on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by William Hardy)