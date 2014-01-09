BUDAPEST Jan 9 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party
will discuss a third round of utility price cuts at a meeting on
Jan. 24, the group's parliament leader Antal Rogan said on
Thursday.
The centre-right Fidesz government, which faces elections in
April or May, has introduced two rounds of mandatory utility
price cuts in the past year, bringing gas and electricity prices
to pre-crisis levels, Rogan said.
He added the Fidesz group would propose mandatory reductions
in three types of utility bills and would try to cut the utility
bills of families to what he said was a European Union average
compared to average wages. He did not elaborate further.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)