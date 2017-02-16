BUDAPEST Feb 16 Big companies are selling
better food in Austria than they sell in Hungary, even thought
the brands are supposed to be the same, the Hungarian government
said on Thursday.
Hungary's food safety authority, NEBIH, looked at 24
products sold in both Hungary and Austria by international
retailers like Lidl and Aldi. It found, among other things, that
the local version of Manner wafers was less crunchy and the
domestic Nutella not as mellow as the Austrian counterpart.
"I was dismayed upon reading this brief report," Janos
Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, told a news
conference. "I think this is the biggest scandal of the recent
past."
Lazar said the government would begin a large-scale review
of more products available in Hungary. He declined to say what
specific action Budapest might take.
Hungary is not alone in its concern. Neighbouring Slovakia's
food quality watchdog said this week it had found differences in
taste, looks and composition in nearly a dozen products sold
locally and in Germany and Austria.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)