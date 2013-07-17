BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
BUDAPEST, July 17 Hungary's government is in talks with commercial banks and these talks also include the issue of households' foreign currency mortgages, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.
When asked about the deputy prime minister's comments on Tuesday about possible further help from the government to foreign currency loan holders, Varga said:
"We are in talks with the Bank Association on this issue ... these talks also touch upon the issue of people holding foreign currency mortgages," Varga said.
Varga said the discussions involved housing loans only but declined to give any further detail before the talks are concluded.
Earlier on Wednesday the Banking Association declined comment on the subject. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Krisztina Than)
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.