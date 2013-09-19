BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's huge
foreign-currency loan stock cannot be converted into forints in
one go, the head of Hungary's Bank Association said on Thursday,
adding that he expected a solution that would resolve the
problem over several years.
Mihaly Patai, who is also head of the local unit of
UniCredit, told a business conference that he expected the
government "to bow to realities."
Patai said he was preparing for a gradual solution, which
will impose huge losses on banks but it would be predictable and
distributed over 10 years, Patai said.
Patai said earlier this month that if banks were to convert
all Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on
their own, that would wreak havoc on the forint
currency.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)