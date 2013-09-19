BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's huge foreign-currency loan stock cannot be converted into forints in one go, the head of Hungary's Bank Association said on Thursday, adding that he expected a solution that would resolve the problem over several years.

Mihaly Patai, who is also head of the local unit of UniCredit, told a business conference that he expected the government "to bow to realities."

Patai said he was preparing for a gradual solution, which will impose huge losses on banks but it would be predictable and distributed over 10 years, Patai said.

Patai said earlier this month that if banks were to convert all Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on their own, that would wreak havoc on the forint currency. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)