BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Hungary's banks were taken by
surprise at the ruling party's and the Prime Minister's
statements about foreign currency mortgages but hope talks with
the government will continue, the Bank Association's deputy
chairman told Reuters on Friday.
"Any kind of definitive, general solution can only be
reached together, with the government, banks and borrowers all
taking part (in the talks)," Daniel Gyuris, who is also chairman
and chief executive of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd., said.
"There is no solution (for the FX loan issue) without the
government taking part. We hope the talks will continue as
planned next week," he added.
"Level-headedness, predictability and the rebuilding of
trust is a fundamental condition for a working credit market and
a working economy on the long term."
