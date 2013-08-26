* Central bank study: earlier scheme should be extended
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Aug 26 Hungary's central bank proposed
forgiving part of principal payments on foreign currency
mortgage loans on Monday, a day before the government and
commercial banks meet to discuss further help for borrowers.
Repayments on once-popular foreign currency loans including
mortgages have surged in recent years as the forint's value has
fallen and the Swiss franc - in which most of them are
denominated - has strengthened, pressuring households and
choking consumer demand.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party want to see
these mortgages converted into forints as that would eliminate
the currency risk arising from a weaker forint.
A new relief scheme could also win him votes in elections
next year, while households would have more money to go out and
spend, thereby helping the weak economy.
Only a little over a third of eligible loan holders have
joined a scheme that allows repayments at a below market
exchange rate of 180 forints to the Swiss franc,
compared with market levels of 241.30 on Monday.
The loan holders have to pay the difference, which
accumulates in a separate forint account, after a five-year
grace period. The state and banks jointly bear the interest rate
costs.
Many borrowers have been hoping for an even more generous
scheme, however.
Central bank vice governor Adam Balog and managing director
Marton Nagy said on Monday that the scheme could be more
attractive if part of the principal payments on the loans were
also forgiven and the grace period extended.
"This would not be a one-off, immediate conversion of
foreign currency loans but a gradual and full conversion into
forints, a full elimination of the exchange rate risk on the
debt," they said.
So far 153,800 borrowers have joined the scheme and a
further 257,600 could join, with their monthly repayments
dropping immediately.
It was not clear from the central bank study whether the
banks, the state, or both jointly would bear the losses from
lower principal payments if those were forgiven above the rate
of 180 forints per franc.
The economy ministry declined comment on the scheme, while
the bank association was not immediately available to speak
about it. It was not clear whether the central bank's idea was
an official proposal for the talks set to be held between the
government and banks.
The bank said in a study prepared by two close allies of its
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy that the measure would cost 30 billion
to 40 billion forints ($180 million) annually.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, already burdened by
one of Europe's biggest taxes, have been worried that the new
programme urged by the government would deepen their losses.
Foreign currency housing mortgage loans total over 1.8
trillion forints ($8.1 billion) and are mainly in Swiss francs
. The government has so far talked about further help
to housing mortgage holders only, but the central bank's
proposal seems to cover all foreign currency mortgages,
equity-type mortgages included - with the total stock at over
3.5 trillion forints.
Eliminating the foreign currency risk on all these mortgages
would give the central bank much more room to manoeuvre and cut
interest rates further still, having lowered them steadily for
more than a year.
Analysts said the central bank's idea was much less radical
than any immediate conversion into forints and could easily be
close to the solution to be carved out in the talks.
"I think banks can take a breather as this is entirely
different from an immediate conversion," said Janos Samu, an
analyst at Concorde.
The banking sector posted a loss of 165 billion forints in
2012 and a 73 billion forint profit in the first quarter of 2013
was followed by a 50 billion forint loss in the second quarter
as the government levied new taxes on banks.
($1 = 222.2031 Hungarian forints)
