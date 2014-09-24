BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's central bank may need to provide banks with an additional 9-11 billion euros during a planned conversion of household foreign currency loans depending on the details of the programme, central bank Director Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.

He said the total amount would depend on when and exactly what types of foreign currency loans are converted, but added that the central bank favoured conversion of the loan stock involved in one step. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)