* Top court asked watchdog's opinion on fx loan lawsuits vs
banks
* Watchdog warns any blanket ruling could undermine banking
system
* Court to rule on foreign-currency loan case on June 25
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 18 Hungary's financial watchdog
PSZAF has warned the country's top judicial authority against
passing a blanket ruling on lawsuits launched by
foreign-currency debtors against their banks, saying it could
undermine the entire financial system.
Given the huge amount of such loans in Hungary, a ruling
declaring all contracts void or changing them markedly could
hammer the financial system, the watchdog said in a May 31
letter to the Kuria, which is now effectively the country's
supreme court.
The Kuria is due to try on June 25 one lawsuit launched
against banks by foreign-currency loan holders, whose debt costs
have surged due to a plunge in the forint after the 2008 global
crisis.
The Kuria, the judicial body that ensures the uniform
application of law by Hungarian courts, sent questions about
foreign-currency lending to the watchdog. The letter by PSZAF
chairman Karoly Szasz is the watchdog's response, and was posted
on its own website.
A spokeswoman for the Kuria confirmed receipt of the letter
and also confirmed that it would discuss a case on June 25.
Some borrowers have won and some have lost in similar
lawsuits brought to lower courts.
The watchdog said lending in foreign currencies was not
illegal when the deals were struck. Some contracts may be
legally challenged but the courts should decide on them one by
one, it said, adding that radical, en masse interference could
put such a huge burden on banks that they could be unable to
repay deposits under the worst case scenario.
"This is not about helping foreign-currency loan holders or
about the profits of banks. It's rather about the possibility of
a potential bank run (which in an extreme case could even lead
to a default on state debt)," Szasz said in his letter.
"In other words, the current problem of one or two hundred
thousand foreign-currency loan holders could escalate into the
future problem of millions of depositors, and that can't be the
goal," it added.
If all foreign-currency mortgages were to be annulled, with
debtors having to repay them in forints at the original exchange
rate, the banking system could in theory immediately lose 70
percent of its capital, the watchdog said.
It added that most households would not be able to repay
their loans.
Many households in the country of 10 million are reeling
from increased repayments of Swiss franc and euro loans despite
government programmes that have forced banks to accept
repayments at exchange rates well below the market.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned bank sector has suffered
heavy losses due to these measures, which have nevertheless not
halted a rise in loan defaults.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)