* Court says unnamed bank calculated repayments unfairly
* Verdict comes days before Supreme Court meets on same
issue
BUDAPEST Dec 11 A Budapest court said it ruled
a foreign currency loan was invalid for setting repayments
unfairly, days before Hungary's supreme court meets to consider
a new national framework for resolving claims on such contracts.
The verdict by the lower court was on one of some 2,500
lawsuits filed against banks by borrowers, hundreds of thousands
of whom have seen the cost of foreign currency mortgages they
took out before the 2008 global crisis soar as Hungary's forint
has weakened.
Members of the supreme court, or Kuria, are due to discuss
the issue on Monday, but it is not clear if they will give a
definitive legal opinion on the same day.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has implemented
various schemes to help households cope with rising hard
currency debts, mostly denominated in Swiss francs. It has said
the Kuria's conclusions will serve as the blueprint for further
planned relief measures.
The cabinet has also sought guidance from the Constitutional
Court.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, which lost more than 1
billion euros as a result of a 2011 relief scheme on such loans,
fear they could be hit again by the new government action.
The Budapest court, which ruled on the suit on Tuesday, did
not name the bank involved in the case.
When the loan was disbursed, the bank used its buying
exchange rate for the conversion from forints, while monthly
repayments were calculated based on the bank's selling rate.
That was unfair and rendered the contract invalid, the court
said in a statement on its website.
An official of the court said the ruling could be appealed
at the Kuria.
The Supreme Court said earlier it would look on Monday into
whether foreign currency loan contracts were valid in general
terms, and in what circumstances the conditions allowing their
unilateral modifications could be regarded as transparent.
A Justice Ministry state secretary told Reuters on Friday
the government aimed to draft a bill to phase out foreign
currency mortgages once top courts deliver their verdict on the
loans, which the cabinet hopes could come as soon as this month.
Any new measure will affect Hungary's biggest lender, OTP
Bank with - among others - local units of Austrian
Raiffeisen and Erste, Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit and Belgium's KBC
also in the firing line.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)