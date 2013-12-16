BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's top court has ruled
that borrowers must bear the impacts of exchange rate changes in
foreign currency loan contracts, judge Gyorgy Wellmann announced
on Monday.
The court also ruled that foreign currency loan contracts
did not breach laws or good morals due to the exchange rate risk
that had burdened borrowers.
The court also said that lower courts must strive to uphold
foreign currency loan contracts in case there is any mistake
that can be repaired, and individual court decisions cannot be
used as a legal tool to remedy masses of similar contracts.
The judge said a ruling on some other aspects of the foreign
currency loan contracts that had been challenged would not be
made until the European Court of Justice had made its decision
in a related case.
