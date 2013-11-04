BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on
Monday proposed expanding a scheme that supports the country's
foreign currency borrowers by setting a maximum conversion rate
on their repayments.
The proposal, published in bill posted on parliament's
website, could become law as early as Tuesday, Fidesz parliament
group leader Antal Rogan told a press conference.
He said the scheme - part of the costs of which have been
borne by the country's banks - would be available for all
borrowers who have not yet signed up, according to state news
agency MTI.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai; Editing by John
Stonestreet)