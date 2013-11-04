* Ruling Fidesz proposes expansion of repayment cap scheme
BUDAPEST, Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on
Monday proposed expanding a scheme that supports foreign
currency mortgage holders to everyone who holds such a loan,
according to a bill submitted to parliament.
The government, which supports the proposal, has said this
would offer a temporary fix until it tables its own permanent
solution once current lawsuits against banks give a clearer
picture of what can be done to manage the debts.
The loans, sought after until 2008 for their low interest
rates, became costly when Hungary's forint currency weakened in
the global crisis.
"These measures are perfectly suitable while an unambiguous
legal environment is developing," government spokesman Andras
Giro-Szasz told a news conference. "Once the legal environment
is known the government will be able to make its own measures
and proposals."
The bill could raise the costs of banks in Hungary, which
already levies some of the highest banking taxes in Europe, but
would probably be much less costly than other potential
measures, such as a gradual conversion of the loans into forints
at a preferred exchange rate.
Earlier government schemes gave only partial help with the
loans, denominated mainly in Swiss francs and euros.
The government, which faces elections in April or May,
earlier gave banks a Nov. 1 deadline to amend loan contracts in
favour of foreign currency borrowers, or face government
measures to resolve the matter once and for all.
The new bill, published on parliament's web site, would
expand the existing exchange rate cap scheme to borrowers who
are more than 90 days behind on their payments or owe more than
20 million forints ($90,700), groups that have so far been
excluded.
The scheme caps the repayments at exchange rates far below
market levels, with some of the difference paid by banks and
some by the government. The borrowers have to repay their share
of the difference after a long grace period.
A government source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan and
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga held a meeting about the proposal
earlier on Monday and the proposal had the minister's backing.
Zsolt Kondrat, an analyst at MKB Bank, said the bill was
unlikely to hurt banks' bottom line significantly.
"The government has said many things, talked about
conversion, no government participation, but this is a far cry
from all that," he said. "If they were frank then this is a
facelift not the long-promised solution."
The proposal could become law as early as Tuesday, Fidesz
parliament group leader Antal Rogan told a press conference,
according to national news agency MTI. A Banking Association
spokeswoman did not immediately comment on the bill.
($1 = 220.4893 Hungarian forints)
