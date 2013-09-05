VISEGRAD, Hungary, Sept 5 Hungary's banks must
repair the mistakes of foreign currency mortgages and if they do
not come up with a sufficient solution by November, the
government will submit its own proposal, the ruling Fidesz party
said on Thursday.
Antal Rogan, the head of Fidesz' parliamentary group said
that banks had a moral responsibility for the foreign currency
loan problem and they should modify loan contracts in favour of
borrowers. The deadline for banks is November 1, he said.
"For one and a half months banks have the possibility to
resolve this problem as they also have the moral obligation (to
do so)," Rogan told a news conference.
"We expect banks to modify the contracts...if this does not
happen then the state will step in, and will work out its own
proposal which parliament will approve before the end of the
year. And the direction of this is fairly obvious."
"We will set the goal of phasing out foreign currency
mortgages ... and practically implement a conversion of these
(loans) into forints."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto)