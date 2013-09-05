* Banks must correct mistakes of forex mortgages by Nov
* If they fail to do so, govt will step in to phase out
forex loans
* Energy prices for households to be cut by 11.1 pct in
autumn
* PM Orban's Fidesz ahead in polls, elections due in 2014
By Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto
VISEGRAD, Hungary, Sept 5 Hungary's ruling party
gave an ultimatum to banks on Thursday to cut the burden of
foreign currency mortgage holders by November and said if they
fail to do so, the government will step in with a plan to get
rid of the loans.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party, gearing up
for elections in 2014, want to see a drop in the burden of
borrowers holding mortgages in mostly Swiss francs and euros.
After talks between the government and banks for weeks, Fidesz
lawmakers piled pressure on banks to act.
Banks, which submitted their own proposals to the economy
ministry last week, feared a new relief scheme could inflict
losses on them after years of windfall taxes and a drastic
earlier repayment scheme which caused them big losses.
Antal Rogan, the head of Fidesz' parliamentary group, said
banks must repair the mistakes of foreign currency mortgages,
most of which were taken out prior to the 2008 financial crisis,
and have become a pain for households after repayments surged.
Rogan said banks had a moral responsibility for the foreign
currency loan problem and they should modify loan contracts in
favour of borrowers. The deadline is Nov. 1.
"For one-and-a-half months banks have the possibility to
resolve this problem as they also have the moral obligation (to
do so)," Rogan told a news conference after a party meeting.
"We expect banks to modify the contracts...if this does not
happen then the state will step in, and will work out its own
proposal which parliament will approve before the end of the
year. And the direction of this is fairly obvious."
"We will set the goal of phasing out foreign currency
mortgages ... and practically implement a conversion of these
(loans) into forints," Rogan said.
He said borrowers should be given justice with banks bearing
the burden of the measure, but also said that those who got
indebted in foreign currency cannot be better off after the
scheme than those who took out forint loans.
Big foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by the
mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen
and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.
The ruling party lawmakers also decided on further energy
price cuts for households, which could win votes for Fidesz in
elections due in April or May next year.
Rogan said electricity, gas and district heating prices will
be cut by 11.1 percent this autumn. This comes on top of an
earlier price cut, and the new measure should bring prices down
by 20 percent compared to December last year, he said.
Lawmakers also approved a plan to extend tax allowances to
families with lower incomes. The new measures come on top of an
increase in teachers' wages made earlier this year.
Orban's Fidesz party maintained a double-digit lead ahead of
the main opposition Socialists in August according to a survey
by pollster Ipsos but almost half of voters are undecided.
