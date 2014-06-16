BUDAPEST, June 16 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party plans to submit legislation to get rid of foreign currency mortgages by the autumn session of parliament, a senior lawmaker said on Monday, after a court ruling cleared the way for a long-delayed relief package.

"The main principle is that borrowers should get back everything that banks unfairly took from them," Fidesz parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan told a news conference.

He declined to respond to repeated Reuters questions on whether banks would have to foot the entire bill for the planned package, which he said could cost hundreds of billions of forints. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)