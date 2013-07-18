* Forint drifts lower, OTP Bank shares fall sharply
* Government looking into ways to change FX loan contracts
* Focus of changes will be on exchange rate, government says
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 18 Hungary's new plan to help
households laden with foreign currency mortgages has set off
alarm bells for investors who believe Prime Minister Viktor
Orban is restarting a drive that has already cost big businesses
millions of euros.
In the past three years Orban has imposed "crisis taxes" on
telecoms and energy firms, and banks have incurred large losses
because of his policies. This year, however, the flow of radical
policies has eased, giving investors some respite.
Now markets are worried that Orban, who is seeking
re-election next year, is preparing to resume his push on
business after his government announced plans to modify
contracts that borrowers signed with banks to secure foreign
currency mortgages.
The Justice Ministry said borrowers should not be faulted
for being unable to service debt for external reasons such as a
deteriorating exchange rate.
"This is a very drastic potential step that they are
considering," said Peter Attard Montalto of Nomura.
Hungary's forint currency weakened one percent on
Thursday, a fall traders said was linked to nervousness about
the mortgage plan. Shares in OTP, Hungary's biggest
lender, have fallen almost 9 percent in the past two days.
Orban's government has not said in what way it proposes to
modify the contracts, and it is not clear whether the changes
would only affect non-performing loans or all foreign currency
mortgages.
"Markets are concerned, but it's a guessing game at this
moment," said Zoltan Arokszallasi at Erste Bank.
The track record of Orban's government, though, suggests the
plan will help households and may incur fresh losses for the
banks.
Struggling borrowers are likely to be an important
constituency in next year's election. Opinion polls show Orban
leads the opposition, but there are still many undecided voters
and they will decide the outcome.
QUICK DECISION
Many of the mortgages in Hungary are owned by foreign banks
such as Austria's Raiffeisen, Belgium's KBC
and Italy's Unicredit.
Large numbers of Hungarians - as elsewhere in central Europe
- took out home loans in foreign currencies because the terms
were better than forint mortgages. Since then, exchange rate
moves have made the loans much more expensive, leading many
people to fall behind in their repayments.
Orban has spoken out in defence of borrowers, and talked
about a need for investors who made huge profits in previous
years to take their share of the burden.
The government's new plans surfaced in the wake of a court
ruling on the issue earlier this month, which disappointed many
borrowers by finding the loan contract in question was valid.
After the verdict, the ruling Fidesz party said the court
was on the side of banks and described the decision as
outrageous.
Bankers contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the
government's proposal.
The government appears to be in a rush to implement its new
mortgage plan, about which nothing was known until Tuesday
evening. The cabinet is planning to debate the proposals next
week and legislation could go to parliament in the autumn
session.
The government had said several times that it planned no
further measures to help household borrowers.
Timothy Ash of Standard Bank said the new scheme was a
"classic case of Orbanitis. i.e. policy made on the hoof. And
just when Hungary was looking pretty good, with the government
behaving in a very market friendly way."
It would not be the first time Orban's government has
intervened with foreign currency loans. In 2011, it imposed a
scheme that allowed people to repay their loans early, but at an
exchange rate more favourable for the borrowers. It has also
implemented other schemes.
That contributed to the banking sector posting losses of 243
billion forints ($1.1 billion) and 161 billion forints in the
past two years.
However, many borrowers could not benefit from previous
relief schemes. At the end of last year 19.3 percent of
household foreign currency loans were non-performing, according
to a June report by financial supervisor PSZAF.
Margit Abonyi, is typical of the Hungarians still weighed
down by foreign currency mortgages. Her daughter took out a loan
in Swiss francs in 2007. That loan has now nearly doubled in
size, because of exchange rate changes.
The bank terminated the loan contract in April after the
family had been unable to pay instalments for a year. Abonyi had
to agree with the bank to sell her daughter's flat, and her own
apartment which she had used to secure the loan.
"It would be great (if the government helped) but it may be
too late for us," Abonyi told Reuters.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)