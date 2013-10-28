BUDAPEST Oct 28 Hungary's government will
submit its own proposals to unwind a big stock of foreign
currency housing mortgages because banks did not table a
solution that would offer a definitive remedy, Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying on Monday.
"We received the Bank Association's letter, but the problem
should have been tackled by talking to clients first," Varga
told the national news agency MTI.
"Because the Bank Association's proposals do not offer a
remedy to these problems, the government will present its
proposals to Parliament in early November."
He added that the government's goal was to do away with all
foreign currency denominated housing mortgages within a few
years.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)