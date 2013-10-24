BUDAPEST Oct 24 Hungary's government is working on legislation to help troubled foreign currency borrowers over a longer time period, not with an instant move, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

"We are working on a solution that is not immediate in terms of timing but spread over a longer period," Varga told a news conference, adding that the government was in constant talks with the central bank about potential solutions.

The government gave until November 1 to table a comprehensive proposal to help foreign currency borrowers or face a government solution. Lenders fear a new scheme could impose further losses on banks, which already pay some of Europe's highest taxes. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)