BUDAPEST Aug 2 Hungary's government has discussed several ways with banks on how to phase out existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into forints is just one of the options considered, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Magyar Hirlap on Friday.

"Besides conversion into forints, we have also discussed the option of partial conversion of loans into forints or strengthening an (already existing) exchange rate cap option," Varga was quoted as saying in an interview published online.

Varga reiterated there were not enough funds available in the state budget to help borrowers but added that a compromise was possible with the Hungarian Banking Association. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)